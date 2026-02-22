Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Leave a comment

Last week’s winner:

“Where is the Department of Impeachment?”

(Congratulations, KBright.)

Runners-up:

“Toto, I don’t think we’re in America anymore.”

(Congratulations, Ellen Mattesi.)

“Where’s the gift shop, I want to pick up a Presidential pardon while I’m here.”

(Congratulations, Richard Eller.)

“Where’s the Statue of Bigotry on the map?”

(Congratulations, Scott Lichtenstein.)

“It looks as though ‘Project 1984’ worked...”

(Congratulations, Stephen Lahanas.)

“I used to know my way around here.”

(Congratulations, Whereabouts Unknown.)

“I think we took a wrong turn, Harry. This is The House of Horrors!”

(Congratulations, Donna Maurillo.)

“Pedos, racists, and bullies, oh my!”

(Congratulations, Russwin Francisco.)

Share