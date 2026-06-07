Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

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Last week’s winner:

“You tried to ‘Trump’ the law and THE LAW WON!”

(Congratulations, Daniel Black Coal.)

Runners-up:

“Quiet. Quiet, piggy.”

(Congratulations, Timbo.)

“YOU did it to yourself!”

(Congratulations, Laurence Hoffmann.)

“You can bet your last $1.776 billion I can.”

(Congratulations, Carol Schachner.)

“I’m following the law. Try it sometime.”

(Congratulations, Jean Knowlton.)

“Look on the bright side, orange is your color.”

(Congratulations, Seniors Taking Action.)

“I CAN and I DID.”

(Congratulations, Karla Von Huben.)

“No Kings isn’t just a catchy slogan, pal!”

(Congratulations, Mark Robokoff.)

“You’re fired!”

(Congratulations, Karen Cook-ronan.)

“Guilty until proven guiltier!”

(Congratulations, Steven Horowitz.)

“I hold you in contempt of all that is good, moral, ethical and true!”

(Congratulations, bRad Weller.)

“Handcuffs will hide the bruises on your hands.”

(Congratulations, Ruth Fader.)

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