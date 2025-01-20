Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Last week’s winner:

“And the people bowed and paid to the orange god they made.”

(Congratulations, Annette Riggs.)

Runners-up:

“We four kings of Oligarch are,

High plains grifters traverse afar,

Kiss the ring, ignore the shouting,

Following Donald’s star.”

(Congratulations, Lee Bennett.)

“This is a lot cheaper than paying the workers a living wage.”

(Congratulations, Carol Ann Lenson.)

“Ooohhh, Turd of plunder, Turd of plight, make us poor from dark till light. Still proceeding with the stealing, keeping Greenland in your sights.”

(Congratulations, Linda.)

“The best government (for us!) that money can buy!”

(Congratulations, Tim Baldwin.)

“We may be filthy rich, but we are morally bankrupt!”

(Congratulations, Adrian Webster.)

“We already sold our souls sir, but you can have what’s left.”

(Congratulations, Steven Bishop.)

“Please sir, can I have some more?”

(Congratulations, Deirdre.)

“A token of my complete capitulation.”

(Congratulations, Rita Fuller.)

“Looks like pay to play is back on the menu boys!”

(Congratulations, Mike Hammer.)

