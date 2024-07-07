Friends,
Please submit your caption in the Comments section. Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.
Last week’s winner:
“A lifetime criminal or a lifelong public servant? No brainer, I think.”
(Congratulations, Drucie McDaniel.)
Runner-up:
“Trump MUST BE DEFEATED. He is a fascist! But sadly Biden is not the answer. It pains me to admit that.”
(Congratulations, John F.M. O’Sullivan O’Shea.)
Frail beats fail any day.
King Biden (per the Supreme Court) needs to seize this power (for the good) and lock Trump away at Guantanamo to "save the country". Trump attempted a Coup - Treason.
Can't charge Biden now, it's an official duty.