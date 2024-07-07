Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section. Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Last week’s winner:

“A lifetime criminal or a lifelong public servant? No brainer, I think.”

(Congratulations, Drucie McDaniel.)

Runner-up:

“Trump MUST BE DEFEATED. He is a fascist! But sadly Biden is not the answer. It pains me to admit that.”

(Congratulations, John F.M. O’Sullivan O’Shea.)