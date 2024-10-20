Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section (and please use today’s comments section only for captions). Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Last week’s winner:

“Forget the elephant. This is the new GOP symbol.”

(Congratulations, Janice Chapman.)

Runners-up:

“When you tell Republicans that Justice is blind and has scales,

this is what they come up with.”

(Congratulations, Jarrod Baniqued.)

“Most dragons breathe fire, this GOP dragon spews bullshit!”

(Congratulations, Tim Baldwin.)

“Here’s hoping this guy’s extinction is just a few weeks away.”

(Congratulations, Sandra Gioro.)

“This has really been a dragon all of us.”

(Congratulations, Mike Hammer.)

