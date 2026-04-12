Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

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Last week’s winner:

“He said oil is well that ends well. Well I ain’t buying it!”

(Congratulations, Mike Hammer).

Runners up:

“We just need cars that run on Stupid.”

(Congratulations, Mark Robokoff).

“I’d hate to see the price if we were losing!”

(Congratulations, Robert Belknap).

“Dead dinosaurs made more expensive by a dying dinosaur.”

(Congratulations, Jeff Schwartz).

“I can’t afford any more winning.”

(Congratulations, Maria Ekstrand).

“I could have avoided this with a Tesla except for the other asshole.”

(Congratulations, Mike Whitney).

“You get frequent liar miles with Trump gas…”

(Congratulations, Poetic Polemics).

“Trump needs a “CRUDE” awakening!”

(Congratulations, Ann greeley).

“A foreign policy so volatile, it’s basically Tehran-nosaurus Wrecks!”

(Congratulations, John F. M. O’Sullivan O’Shea).

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