Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Two winners last week:

“I’m the ghost of pedophiles past!”

(Congratulations, Ira H Goldman.)

“Shadows at Mar-a-Lago

He talks of walls and stolen votes,

Of rigged-up courts and secret notes.

But there’s a name he will not say—

Epstein’s ghost won’t drift away.

Palm Beach nights, the cameras flash,

Old guest lists scribbled in the stash.

"Just a photo," Trump will claim,

But history remembers names.

1992—a party small,

Two men, some women, no press call.

Acquaintance? Yes. Close friend? Deny.

Yet whispers float, they never die.

Facts linger:

– Trump once said Epstein liked them “young.”

– Mar-a-Lago hosted their shared rung.

– Virginia Roberts? She worked his spa—

Until that world exposed its flaw.

Now courtrooms hum, depositions loom,

Subpoenas knock like distant doom.

In campaign rallies loud and brash,

He dodges shadows with every flash.

But beneath the slogans, sharp and terse,

There’s fear not found in any verse.

Not of polls or rival tweets—

But of names that courts repeat.”

(Congratulations, Lewis Combs.)

Runners-up:

“Epstein’s ghost warns of visits from three spirits: Pride, Greed and Ketchup”

(Congratulations, Russwin Francisco.)

“Hello darkness my old fiend!”

(Congratulations, Laurie Blair.)

“See you soon, Ol’ Pal! Don’t worry — it’s a dry heat!”

(Congratulations, Bob Morgan.)

“I’m the Ghost of Secrets Past”

(Congratulations, Michael Smeltz.)

“Erections have consequences, Donald!”

(Congratulations, Steve Yaeger.)

