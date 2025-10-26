Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Last week’s winner:

“We always knew he was unbalanced.”

(Congratulations, Shera Banbury.)

Runners-up:

“He’s not as stable as he claims.”

(Congratulations, Pete Anderson.)

“Blow hard to knock down the blowhard.”

(Congratulations, Donna Maurillo.)

“He didn’t want *that* kind of ‘blow job!’”

(Congratulations, DZK.)

“Trumpty Dumpty had a great fall...”

(Congratulations, Stephen Basile.)

“United we stand so soon he will fall.”

(Congratulations, Laurence Hoffmann.)

“A blow for humanity!”

(Congratulations, Steven Horowitz.)

“Yo! Ho! Blow the man down!”

(Congratulations, Jan McCoy.)

“It was a statue of limitations.”

(Congratulations, Steven Taylor.)

“Humpty Trumpty sat on a wall.

Humpty Trumpty had a great fall.

All the king’s asses and all the king’s men

Couldn’t get Trumpty elected again.”

(Congratulations, Kayla Raine.)

“Orange clown is falling down, falling down, falling down…”

(Congratulations, Richie Lopez.)

“Wonder what he thinks about wind power now?”

(Congratulations, Kathlene.)