Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Last week’s winner:

“Kremlin string theory.”

(Congratulations, Charles Foster.)

Runners-up:

“Only one puppeteer and it’s Putin.”

(Congratulations, Monica P.)

“There’s no dis-Putin that.”

(Congratulations, Raymong Voith.)

“Pay no attention to that man above the strings!”

(Congratulations, Willis Hoffpauir.)

“There is no disputin’

There is no refutin’

These strings are controlled by Vladimir Putin.”

(Congratulations, Mike Shores.)

“Putin, On The Blitz 🎶”

(Congratulations, Carolyn hurcom.)

“It’s Putin me off!”

(Congratulations, JP4M.)

“The Wrath of Trickle Down.”

(Congratulations, Laurence Hoffmann.)

“Or trickle down puppetnomics.”

(Congratulations, Jordan.)

