Friends,
Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.
Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.
Last week’s winner:
“He thinks he’s got the whole world in his (little bitty) hands!”
(Congratulations, Kay Stemnock.)
Runners-up:
“Witless Shrugged.”
(Congratulations, Shelby Grimm.)
“He wants to rename it Planet Trump.”
(Congratulations, Phineas.)
“You know he’ll try and spin it his way.”
(Congratulations, Steven Bishop.)
“Does this World make my Narcissism look BIG????”
(Congratulations, P123Sunny.)
“Look!! It’s Stupor Man!”
(Congratulations, Brad Schmaltz.)
“The king of the flat earth club.”
(Congratulations, Democracy Defender.)
“You can’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for ripping the world to pieces!”
(Congratulations, Sue C.)
“Tariffyingly Incompetent.”
(Congratulations, Lindy Hiebert.)
“Does this ass make the world look small?”
(Congratulations, Sue Schneider.)
“A nasty case of globus trumpitis.”
(Congratulations, martin.)
“It’s called ‘Global Warning.’”
(Congratulations, Katy McDonough.)
“He’s highly taxing. He taxes our friends, he taxes my patience, he taxes common human decency, he taxes the Constitution, he taxes the rule of law, he taxes respect for his office, he’s about taxed me out of everything but grief and exhaustion.”
(Congratulations, Elizabeth Johnson.)
I’m the ghost of pedophiles past!
Shadows at Mar-a-Lago
He talks of walls and stolen votes,
Of rigged-up courts and secret notes.
But there’s a name he will not say—
Epstein’s ghost won’t drift away.
Palm Beach nights, the cameras flash,
Old guest lists scribbled in the stash.
"Just a photo," Trump will claim,
But history remembers names.
1992—a party small,
Two men, some women, no press call.
Acquaintance? Yes. Close friend? Deny.
Yet whispers float, they never die.
Facts linger:
– Trump once said Epstein liked them "young."
– Mar-a-Lago hosted their shared rung.
– Virginia Roberts? She worked his spa—
Until that world exposed its flaw.
Now courtrooms hum, depositions loom,
Subpoenas knock like distant doom.
In campaign rallies loud and brash,
He dodges shadows with every flash.
But beneath the slogans, sharp and terse,
There’s fear not found in any verse.
Not of polls or rival tweets—
But of names that courts repeat.