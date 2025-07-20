Friends,

Last week’s winner:

“He thinks he’s got the whole world in his (little bitty) hands!”

(Congratulations, Kay Stemnock.)

Runners-up:



“Witless Shrugged.”

(Congratulations, Shelby Grimm.)

“He wants to rename it Planet Trump.”

(Congratulations, Phineas.)

“You know he’ll try and spin it his way.”

(Congratulations, Steven Bishop.)

“Does this World make my Narcissism look BIG????”

(Congratulations, P123Sunny.)

“Look!! It’s Stupor Man!”

(Congratulations, Brad Schmaltz.)

“The king of the flat earth club.”

(Congratulations, Democracy Defender.)

“You can’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for ripping the world to pieces!”

(Congratulations, Sue C.)

“Tariffyingly Incompetent.”

(Congratulations, Lindy Hiebert.)

“Does this ass make the world look small?”

(Congratulations, Sue Schneider.)

“A nasty case of globus trumpitis.”

(Congratulations, martin.)

“It’s called ‘Global Warning.’”

(Congratulations, Katy McDonough.)

“He’s highly taxing. He taxes our friends, he taxes my patience, he taxes common human decency, he taxes the Constitution, he taxes the rule of law, he taxes respect for his office, he’s about taxed me out of everything but grief and exhaustion.”

(Congratulations, Elizabeth Johnson.)

