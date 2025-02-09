Friends,
Last week’s winner:
“Canada! Help! Please take over the US and make us part of your country.”
(Congratulations, Patricia Mossor.)
Runners-up:
“Are we great yet? Cause I’m just embarrassed!!”
(Congratulations, Elizabeth Bridges.)
“Help, America has fallen and it can’t get up!”
(Congratulations, Stephen Rendall Sr.)
“I only wanted cheaper eggs!”
(Congratulations, Jim Carnal.)
“I miss Joe!”
(Congratulations, Art Homer.)
“How could I have known this would happen? Aside from actually paying attention, I mean.”
(Congratulations, Bruce D Allen.)
The good news is that you have a 50/50 chance of getting your world geography test right.
Hi All,
I took action the only way I know how. I attended an anti-Trump rally at the Massachusetts State House on Wednesday. Thousands of people rallied. There was enormous energy and anger. I felt like I was at an anti-Vietnam War rally. I spoke to the only member of the Massachusetts House who attended. He wanted us to take action at the midterms. I told him that it would be too late. I said that we were no longer living in a democracy. I said all three branches of the federal government were controlled by Trump. He agreed. I ended by saying that we are living in a fascist dictatorship.
To quote Trump:" If we don't fight like hell we're not going to have a country anymore !!"
Favorite chants from crowd : Musk must go !! Hey! Hey !Ho! Ho! This fascist sh*t has got to go ! F**k ICE ! Deport Elon ! Lock Him Up !!! I was there and it was WILD !
I urge everyone to get involved. Forget the emails, forget the phone calls .Protest!!
John F. M. O'Sullivan O’ Rebel O' Shea