Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

In this drawing, pay attention to the speech bubble at the lower right of the march.

Leave a comment

Last week’s winners:

“I hear he tastes like chicken tacos…”

(Congratulations, Tim Wright.)

“Where’s the Venezuelan Air Force when you need it?”

(Congratulations, William Yohe.)

Runners-up:

“Trump thinks he is the great white. What do you say we show him who the great whites really are?”

(Congratulations, Keith Olson.)

“I told you! It’s the best buffoon buffet in the Gulf of Mexico!”

(Congratulations, Scott Humphrey.)

— “I just love these things! Crunchy on the outside, and chewy on the inside.”

— “I dunno; that one’s full o’ MAGAts.”

(Congratulations, Russell Bixby.)

“I love me some schmuck l’orange with a side of sycophants.”

(Congratulations, Steven Horowitz.)

“I’ve heard eating them makes America great again.”

(Congratulations, Lori PJ.)

“Look! He brought snacks!”

(Congratulations, Lee Stark.)

Share