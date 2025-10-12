Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adam Laurie's avatar
Adam Laurie
8h

Speak now, or forever lose your peace

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
Laurence Hoffmann's avatar
Laurence Hoffmann
8h

On October 18, 1931, gangster Al Capone was convicted of tax fraud. This year let’s make No Kings Day #2, October 18, 2025, the beginning of the end of the mob boss in the White House.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1405 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture