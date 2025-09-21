Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Last week’s winner:

“This is the True Gulf of AMERICA!”

(Congratulations, Terri Smith.)

Runners-up:

“If we can get the fat one to jump, I bet the rest will follow.”

(Congratulations, Jim Tripp.)

“Now that we have all of MAGA on an island, I’ll bet Mexico will pay to put up a wall around them.”

(Congratulations, Angel Morales.)

“Thank God they cut the funding for the bridge.”

(Congratulations, Anthony (Larry) Lukasik.)

“When you point your finger at someone else, three fingers are pointing back at you!”

(Congratulations, Laurence Hoffmann.)

“Release the Epstein files.”

(Congratulations, Joette Giovinco.)

