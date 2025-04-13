Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Last week’s winner:

“‘Made in America’ is taking on a new meaning.”

(Congratulations, Mark Robokoff.)

Runners-up:

“The midnight train to nowhere.”

(Congratulations, Donald Hodgins.)

“I thought we were going on the Orient Express, not the Disorienting Express!”

(Congratulations, Michael Miller.)

“I never knew a company could put out so many defective products!”

(Congratulations, David Ekwall.)

“If only we could place tariffs on his goods.”

(Congratulations, Douglas Mackay.)

“I hear Trump’s seeking a ghostwriter for his next book, ‘The Art of Manufacturing a Crisis.’”

(Congratulations, Douglas Vitarius.)

“We lie about it … you buy it!”

(Congratulations, Kay Colson.)

“See — all made right here in America!”

(Congratulations, Sandra Stark.)

