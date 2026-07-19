Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

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Last week’s winner:

“If you were a Republican you would still be in the race.”

(Congratulations, Esther.)

Runners-up:

“You only have 2 women who are accusing you of sexual misconduct--come back when you can match me.”

(Congratulations, Donald Hodgins.)

“No, you can’t run as a Republican either. You were only accused of but not indicted for sexual abuse.”

(Congratulations, Steven Horowitz.)

“Now that we know, go register Republican!”

(Congratulations, Tom Hale.)

“They weren’t even underage. SHAME!”

(Congratulations, Victoria Sweet.)

“Nice try, but I’m the only one who can get away with doing that. Because when you’re MAGA they let you do it.”

(Congratulations, Rachel Brown.)

“Stop working my side of the street!”

(Congratulations, NatteringNayBob.)

“Out! You’re a godless lunatic Communist. Other than that, you seem like a nice enough guy.”

(Congratulations, Laurence Hoffmann.)

“Hey oyster man. Go shuck yourself!”

(Congratulations, Mike Hammer.)

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