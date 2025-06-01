Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Last week’s winner:

“Surprising how quickly ‘best and brightest’ became ‘Western and whitest’.”

(Congratulations, ClassyGem.)

Runners-up:

“He finally built a wall ….”

(Congratulations, Dennis Gastineau.)

“I heard Trump is banning Arabic numbers next!”

(Congratulations, Donna Maurillo.)

“Did someone’s kid not get in because of all the smart foreigners?”

(Congratulations, Diane H.)

“Make America Dumb Again?”

(Congratulations, Adam Laurie.)

“Tell me again about those countries that provide free college for everyone.”

(Congratulations, Steve Martaindale.)

“Now everyone’s getting educated … on how democracy dies when dictators rise.”

(Congratulations, Steven Bishop.)

“The school will solve this by moving to Canada!”

(Congratulations, Bob Bowden.)

“I’ll use my law degree to sue this son of a bitch!!”

(Congratulations, Barbara Anne.)

“So much for my degree in Foreign Relations ….”

(Congratulations, Cindy Monroe.)

“Maybe we can say we went to Berkeley.”

(Congratulations, Karin Evans.)

