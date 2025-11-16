Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Last week’s winner:



“Just wait until Trump finds out that Mayor Mamdani renamed the street in front of Trump Tower President Barack Obama Boulevard :))”

(Congratulations, Todd.)

Runners-up:

“…and the cross street is Joe Biden Plaza.”

(Congratulations, Kathleen Weber.)

“So ‘we, the people’ finally figured out that those ‘smart’ rich guys don’t give a rat’s ass about us!”

(Congratulations, Roger Fletcher.)

“I heard the Statue of Liberty cracked a smile.”

(Congratulations, Steve Cartwright.)

“I love the fresh aroma of democratic socialism in the morning!”

(Congratulations, Linda Wallers.)

“The 1% are freaking out because they found out there are people that their money can’t buy.”

(Congratulations, Sue Schneider.)

