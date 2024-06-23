Friends,
Please submit your caption in the Comments section. Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.
Last week’s winner:
“Is that what you call a full MAGAzine?”
(Congratulations, George.)
Runners-up:
“Don’t worry, he’s not shooting at people, just the Constitution.”
(Congratulations, Marin_the_marvelous.)
“Do we now say ‘guns don’t kill people, the Supreme Court does’?”
(Congratulations, heartofthesky.)
Breaking Snooze from CNN!
Some fight! One guy thinks he's got it trumped and the other guy's bidin' his time!