Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

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Last week’s winner:

“Looks like old man Trump is dropping fake news on us again.”

(Congratulations, Jeff Schwartz.)

Runners-up:



“I told you pigs could fly.”

(Congratulations, Donald Hodgins.)

“Told you the USA was becoming a Turd World country.”

Congratulations, Barbara Weber Boustani.)

“This is why we say America is a shit show.”

(Congratulations, Karen Gross.)

“The unmistakable smell of 2026 America.”

(Congratulations, Adam Laurie.)

“Well, that takes care of some of our concerns about fertilizer.”

(Congratulations, Thomas.)

“Our president seems determined to Make America Shitty Again!”

(Congratulations, Bob Powell.)

“And I dreamed I saw a swarm of Trumps

Riding shotgun in the sky

Spreading shit and all his lies

Upon the our nation.”

(Congratulations, John Dickerson.)

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