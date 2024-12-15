Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section.

Please use today’s Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Last week’s winner:

“Oh what a tangled web they leave-

When they refuse what we should receive.”

(Congratulations, Karen Cooney.)

Runners-up:

“The 4 Ds: Depose, Delay, Deny, .............. DIE!!!”

(Congratulations, Steven Bishop.)

“American healthcare isn’t broken; it’s fixed.”

(Congratulations, Diana Kilmury.)

“Medicare for all would have saved that CEO’s life.”

(Congratulations, GG GG.)