Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Leave a comment

Last week’s winner:

“If speech is free, he can’t figure out how to make money on it.”

(Congratulations, Roger Fletcher.)

Runners-up:

“Uh-oh, he’s even going after caption comments!”

(Congratulations, Steven Horowitz.)

“‘X’ marks the despot...”

(Congratulations, TL Hansen.)

“Sh.. should we just kick the ladder?”

(Congratulations, Michael Parrott.)

“Free speech for me, but not for thee”

(Congratulations, John F. M. O’Sullivan O’Shea.)

“Are we gonna have to boycott sharpie now too?”

(Congratulations, Sandra Alvarez.)

“To Kill A Mocking Word”

(Congratulations, Ron Stevens.)