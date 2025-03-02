Friends,

Last week’s winner:

“So McDonald’s and Burger King merged and we now have ‘Clowns in Crowns!’”

(Congratulations, Maz Mac.)

Runners-up:

“Look! It’s King Donald The Lying Hearted!!”

(Congratulations, John F. M. O’Sullivan O’Shea.)

“I’m confused. Is it White Castle or Burger King?”

(Congratulations, Ann McCarthy.)

“Over 77 Million Fooled!”

(Congratulations, Bob Bowden.)

“White Castle sliders are small, perfect for small hands!”

(Congratulations, Russwin Francisco.)

“Rapunzel, Rapunzel, throw down your toupee!”

(Congratulations, Clare Lindberg.)

“Why, it’s King Con!”

(Congratulations, Beth Witrogen.)

