Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adam Laurie's avatar
Adam Laurie
3h

Too bad he didn’t hear the warning about the beach closing on NPR

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Sharyn Dimmick's avatar
Sharyn Dimmick
2h

I voted him off the island.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
823 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture