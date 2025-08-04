Friends,

Last week’s winner:

— “Look!

— “It’s the bully and his pulley.”

(Congratulations, Laurence Hoffmann.)

Runners-up:



— “Drumpf is petarded.”

— “Yup.”

(Congratulations, Public Servant.)

— “Look! That fat man is trying to hurt himself!”

—“No, sweetie ... He just doesn’t quite understand the laws of gravitas”

(Congratulations, Wade Sharp.)

— “Hoisted. Roasted. Boasted.”

— “He’s Toasted!”

(Congratulations John F. M. O’Sullivan O’Shea.)

— “What a dope. He thinks this means his polls are going up!”

— “I won’t clue him if you don’t.”

(Congratulations, Donna Maurillo.)

— “Watch out! What goes up, must come down!”

— “Grab that pussy and get out of the way!”

(Congratulations, Russwin Francisco.)

— “The most magnificent hoist I’ve ever seen!”

— “You mean heist!”

(Congratulations, MaryB of Pasadena.)

“Hoisted by his own pedotard.”

(Congratulations, Steven Horowitz.)

— “Should we warn him?”

— “Nah. He says he’s a ‘very stable genius.’”

(Congratulations, Ahmet Akincilar.)

— “He didn’t think this through”

— “He thinks?”

(Congratulations, Dave Taylor.)

