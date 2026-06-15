Friends,

Sorry this is a bit late today. Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Last week’s winner:

“There’s a reason why women were trusted to represent liberty and justice.”

(Congratulations, Sue Schneider).

Runners up:

“I may be blind but something smells disgusting.”

(Congratulations, Adam Laurie).

“Together girl, we can take that fool down. That’s what we were created for.”

(Congratulations, Beverly Clark).

“Justice may be blind, but I can smell a rat!”

(Congratulations, Diane Fogarty).

“I so envy you, Lady Liberty. I wish I could be standing on an island away from these clowns!”

(Congratulations, Whereabouts Unknown).

“They hate it when women get together.”

(Congratulations, Wyrd Folk).

“I’m not so blind that I can’t see what they’re doing!”

(Congratulations, Edwin Darling).

“OMG It’s supposed to be Justice is Blind NOT Blind to Justice!”

(Congratulations, Renais Winter).

“I’m blind, but I’m not deaf and dumb.”

(Congratulations, Brooks Keogh).

“I can see that Todd has no understanding of justice, and neither does the guy who nominated him.”

(Congratulations, Laurence Hoffmann).

“Just found out you can legally remove the Statue of Liberty... Or you could change the slogan on it, to: ‘Give me your wealthy, your corrupt, your bribers, yearning to avoid taxes.’”

(Congratulations, Lynn E Levine).

“If I drop these scales right now, I can make the world a better place.”

(Congratulations, James Coyle).

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