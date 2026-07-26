Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

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Winners:

“I really wish they wouldn’t dump sewage into the ocean.”

(Congratulations, Don Gerber.)

“Finally! It’s TACO Tuesday!!!”

(Congratulations, Allison Ellis.)

Runners-up:

“Oh we are DEFINITELY gonna make America great again. 1...2...3...”

(Congratulations, Carol Nylen.)

“We have to be careful, parasites can cause diarrhea!”

(Congratulations, Russwin Francisco.)

“You take the first bite--he smells bad to me.”

(Congratulations, Donald Hodgins.)

“There’s no meat. He’s just full of hot air!!”

(Congratulations, Jane A Malecki.)

“Taking a bite out of crime.”

(Congratulations, Kathleen Sommers Naiditch.)

“Let’s bite him in the mid-terms.”

(Congratulations, Mark Van Horne.)

“We’re gonna need a bigger shark.”

(Congratulations, NatteringNayBob.)

“I heard he has no taste.”

(Congratulations, Patricia Sachs Chess.)

“He’s like his polling, mostly underwater.”

(Congratulations, Gregory Cameron.)

“We’ll settle for scaring him to death. It’s too nasty to eat, even for us.”

(Congratulations, Michael Parish.)

“Let’s get Mikey (Johnson) to try it. He’ll eat anything!”

(Congratulations, Jean Sampson.)

“Grab him by the p*ssy.”

(Congratulations, Todd.)

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