Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Adam Laurie's avatar
Adam Laurie
9h

Can someone please get the Strait of Hormuz a laxative, it seems to be blocked by a giant turd

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Laurence Hoffmann's avatar
Laurence Hoffmann
9h

A-tisket-a-tasket, Donny blew a gasket. He went to war without much thought, and all our allies trashed it.

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