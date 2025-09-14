Friends,

Last week’s winner:

“War, what is it good for? Absolutely nothing.”

(Congratulations, Janice Conway.)

Runners-up:

“Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, what is he good for? Absolutely nothing.”

(Congratulations, William Yohe.)

“Say it again!”

(Congratulations, Peter Prontzos.)

“The Department of Warp. Warped policy, warped priorities, warped purpose!”

(Congratulations, Russwin Francisco.)

“I remember when the President and the Village Idiot were 2 different people!”

(Congratulations, Lisa Caomeni.)

“All this aggression is giving me bone spurs.”

(Congratulations, Patricia E.)

“Keystone cops! They arrested a guy for throwing a salami sandwich but missed the crime boss in the White House and his thugs.”

(Congratulations, Laurence Hoffman.)

“Trump: I’d kill for a Nobel Peace Prize!”

(Congratulations, Keith Lawrence.)

“There’s something happening here.

What it is ain’t exactly clear.

There’s a man with a gun over there

A-telling me I got to beware...”

(Congratulations, Dennis Dulyea.)

“Has anybody noticed yet this guy might not be working for America’s best interests??”

(Congratulations, Adam Laurie.)

“Yes, and next week they are changing the name of the ‘Department of Labor’ to the ‘Department of Slavery.’”

(Congratulations, Pasquale Bianculli.)

