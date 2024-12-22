Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section.

Please use today’s Comments section only for captions. And please fill both speech balloons.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Leave a comment

Last week’s winner:

“Here comes the Tarriff of Shittingham to rob the poor and feed the rich.”

(Congratulations, Karen Cooney.)

Runners-up:

“Who woulda guessed that we would need a wall after all?”

(Congratulations, Steven Bishop.)

“I can see Russia from here.”

(Congratulations, Rita Fuller.)

“If we move to Atlantic City, Trump will never find us.”

(Congratulations, Adam Laurie.)

“I told you you needed to vote.”

(Congratulations, David Mau.)

“Do you think Mexico and Canada will pay for these walls?”

(Congratulations, Sioux Fleming.)

“No! You misunderstood. They are pro BIRTH, not pro LIFE!”

(Congratulations, kbkazoo.)

“Cheaper to build a wall around Mar-a-Lago with Trump and his minions inside.”

(Congratulations, Tim Baldwin.)

“So this is what it feels like to hold the moral high ground.”

(Congratulations, Jerry Sedlacek.)

Share