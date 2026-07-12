Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
38m

You only have 2 women who are accusing you of sexual misconduct--come back when you can match me.

Reply
Share
Steven Horowitz's avatar
Steven Horowitz
42mEdited

No, you can’t run as a Republican either. You were only accused of but not indicted for sexual abuse.

Reply
Share
180 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture