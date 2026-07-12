Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

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Last week’s winner:

“That flag needs to start leaning to the left more”

(Congratulations, Susan McArthur).

Runners up:

“Shouldn’t it be upside down?”

(Congratulations, Mary B of Pasadena).

“Old Glory should be flying at ‘half graft!’”

(Congratulations, Don Buckter).

“I recognize the flag, but I don’t recognize the country anymore.”

(Congratulations, Karen Cooper).

“Thank goodness he doesn’t want his face on it too, yet.”

(Congratulations, jefryclair).

“On Our 250 4th, many Tall Ships majestically sailed into New York Harbor -- and one orange dipshit obscenely curtailed the National celebration in DC. Par for the regime of 47 👎.”

(Congratulations, Linda).

“Sure, it’s leaning to the right now, but we can fix it!”

(Congratulations, John Powell).

“I heard he signed an executive order to make the stars gold.”

(Congratulations, Marvel).

“When did our flag become a Republican symbol?”

(Congratulations, Karen Gross).

“Betsy Ross called, she said since MAGA are using her design as marketing for their brand, they owe her royalties.”

(Congratulations, Adam Laurie).

“Sadly, it was hijacked and turned into just another MAGA rally by the narcissist in chief.”

(Congratulations, Laurence Hoffmann).

“Scorching heat and thunderbolts? — Is somebody sending a message?”

(Congratulations, Kathleen Weber).

“The flag is so embarrassed it can’t stand straight.”

(Congratulations, joanne brininstool).

“It’s amazing how one piece of fabric can mean two different countries.”

(Congratulations, Russwin Francisco)

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