Last week’s winner:

“That’s what she said about the puppy too.”

(Congratulations, Terri Timberman.)

Runners-up:

“At least we know we’ll never bump into either of them up here!”

(Congratulations, Mitchell Sugarman.)

“Pretti Good liar!”

(Congratulations, Mike Hammer.)

“This is weird. Every time she lies, her lips get bigger.”

(Congratulations, Donna Maurillo.)

“I didn’t know they carried Fox news up here.”

(Congratulations, Sue Schneider.)

“Where Trump and Noem are going I don’t think they have clouds.”

(Congratulations, Donald Hodgins.)

“We feel pretti good she won’t be joining us here.”

(Congratulations, ca m.)

Special mention:

I am totally aware that the full lyrics are too long but this cold blooded murder affected me viscerally ! Obliged Enya

How Can I Stop the Lying?

No storm can shake my inmost calm while to that truth I’m clinging, But when the badge becomes a shroud, how can I keep from screaming? Since hate is lord of heaven and earth, and truth is left for dying, How can I find a song of peace? How can I stop the lying?

My ears attend the sterile words, the DHS report Of “targeted operations” and a “criminal” in court. They speak of “violent resistance” and a 9mm glare, Of “defensive shots” and “standard force” hung in the morning air. But through the static of the state, a different song I hear, The sound of boots on Minneapolis streets and a city gripped by fear.

No storm can shake my inmost calm while to that truth I’m clinging, But when the badge becomes a shroud, how can I keep from screaming? Since hate is lord of heaven and earth, and truth is left for dying, How can I find a song of peace? How can I stop the lying?

The video sings a different tune than the one the agents told, A nurse who cared for veterans, now broken in the cold. He wasn’t “charging” or “armed for war,” he was helping someone rise, Before the pepper stung his skin and the hate filled up their eyes. They tackled him from behind the back, a swarm upon the street, While justice lay there strangled beneath the rhythmic pulse of feet.

They claim he reached, they claim he fought, but the lens don’t tell no lie, They took the gun from out his belt before they let the bullets fly. One shot to stop his beating heart, then nine more for the thrill, A regime that feeds on cruelty and a law that’s trained to kill. No yellow tape, no “crime scene” saved, they simply walked away, Leaving the trash bins and the ghosts to hold the fort that day.

(Chorus) No storm can shake my inmost calm while to that truth I’m clinging, But when the badge becomes a shroud, how can I keep from screaming? Since hate is lord of heaven and earth, and truth is left for dying, How can I find a song of peace? How can I stop the lying?”

(Congratulations, John F. M. O’Sullivan O’Shea.)

