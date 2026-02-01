Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol Nylen's avatar
Carol Nylen
6hEdited

I really don’t care for her, do you?

Reply
Share
27 replies
The Mitz's avatar
The Mitz
6h

Let’s go. First time I ever had to line up to get out of a movie!

Reply
Share
3 replies
1431 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture