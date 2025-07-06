Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Last week’s winner:

THOUGHT BUBBLE?

“Hot off the press! Defund Presidential BS, not PBS. Defund Noam’s Pathetic Rancor, not NPR.”

(Congratulations, Laurence Hoffmann.)

Runners-up:

“I get my news from Pete’s Signal group chat!”

(Congratulations, Russwin Francisco.)

“I see the New York Times is serializing 1984.”

(Congratulations, John DeCock.)

“This administration made me shiver

With every paper I deliver

Bad news on the doorstep

I couldn’t take one more step

I can’t remember if I cried when I read about his kidnapped bride

But something touched me deep inside

The day

Due Process died….”

(Congratulations, Attic Madman.)

“The daily crossword is the only page that’s accurate. Thank goodness for independent media!”

(Congratulations, LeAnn Frobom.)

“It was the best of Times, it was the worst of Times…”

(Congratulations, Marianne Borozny.)

“How can they say this is ‘Fake News’ while they watch Fox???”

(Congratulations, Adam Laurie.)

“I have a few cross words for the New York Times...”

(Congratulations, Donna Maurillo.)

“The Blame Kamala Section is twice as big on Sundays.”

(Congratulations, Kathleen Weber.)

“Right next to the Blame Biden and Obama sections.”

(Congratulations, Penny Pawl.)

“All the news that fits, we print.”

(Congratulations, Steven Horowitz.)

“I’m old enough to remember when ‘fake news’ meant Elvis sightings.”

(Congratulations, Warren.)

“Damn, he’s still not in the obituaries.”

(Congratulations, Mark Weinreb.)

