Friends,
Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.
Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.
Last week’s winner:
THOUGHT BUBBLE?
“Hot off the press! Defund Presidential BS, not PBS. Defund Noam’s Pathetic Rancor, not NPR.”
(Congratulations, Laurence Hoffmann.)
Runners-up:
“I get my news from Pete’s Signal group chat!”
(Congratulations, Russwin Francisco.)
“I see the New York Times is serializing 1984.”
(Congratulations, John DeCock.)
“This administration made me shiver
With every paper I deliver
Bad news on the doorstep
I couldn’t take one more step
I can’t remember if I cried when I read about his kidnapped bride
But something touched me deep inside
The day
Due Process died….”
(Congratulations, Attic Madman.)
“The daily crossword is the only page that’s accurate. Thank goodness for independent media!”
(Congratulations, LeAnn Frobom.)
“It was the best of Times, it was the worst of Times…”
(Congratulations, Marianne Borozny.)
“How can they say this is ‘Fake News’ while they watch Fox???”
(Congratulations, Adam Laurie.)
“I have a few cross words for the New York Times...”
(Congratulations, Donna Maurillo.)
“The Blame Kamala Section is twice as big on Sundays.”
(Congratulations, Kathleen Weber.)
“Right next to the Blame Biden and Obama sections.”
(Congratulations, Penny Pawl.)
“All the news that fits, we print.”
(Congratulations, Steven Horowitz.)
“I’m old enough to remember when ‘fake news’ meant Elvis sightings.”
(Congratulations, Warren.)
“Damn, he’s still not in the obituaries.”
(Congratulations, Mark Weinreb.)
Imagine the German press covering the groundbreaking of Dachau concentration camp with Hitler present! Ponder that image.
Then think about what our home grown satanic sadistic dictator did this week in the Everglades.
Elie Wiesel
My HAAAAIIIIIRRR!!!