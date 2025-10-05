Friends,

Last week’s winners:

“(Music)…

He floats through the air with the greatest of ease

It’s the man on the LYING trapeze!!”

(Congratulations, Adam Laurie.)

“Who’s gonna tell him that his administration cut funding for safety nets?”

(Congratulations, John B Anderson.)

Runners-up:

“Dope on a Rope.”

(Congratulations, John Williams.)

“That dum-dum don-old is always on-line doing something stupid.”

(Congratulations, Steven Bishop.)

“You think this is a great balancing act … You should’ve seen him on the UN escalator!”

(Congratulations, Jay Johnson.)

“That’s what we call a ‘high liar’ act.”

(Congratulations, Daniel Brin.)

“Gravity is one law he can’t ignore.”

(Congratulations, William Yohe.)

“Turd on a wire.”

(Congratulations, Kathy Sponenberg.)

“Don’t worry, it’s AI. Ol’ Bone Spurs can’t balance the budget, hates the balance of power, and doesn’t have a balanced diet!”

(Congratulations, Russwin Francisco.)

“Wait till he finds out Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are holding each end of the wire!”

(Congratulations Keith Simmons Kernen.)

