Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

AI generated by Donald J. Trump

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Last week’s winner:

“The only strait Trump should be in is a straitjacket.”

(Congratulations, Steven Horowitz.)

Runners-up:

“Whenever he says he wins, we all lose!”

(Congratulations, Adam Laurie.)

“His endorsement of Orbán was his latest win. For Hungary.”

(Congratulations, Carol Nylen.)

“He’s experiencing Hormuz Derangement Syndrome.”

(Congratulations, Jefryclair.)

“He’s drowning in his own egomania!”

(Congratulations, Laurence Hoffmann.)

“It ain’t over ‘til the fat boy sinks.”

(Congratulations, Steven Ugoretrz.)

“And away goes trouble down the drain!”

(Congratulations, Susan S.)

“He’s in a Dire Strait!”

(Congratulations, Susan Ryan.)

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