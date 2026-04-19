Sunday Caption Contest: Advice
And last week's winner
Friends,
Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.
Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.
Last week’s winner:
“The only strait Trump should be in is a straitjacket.”
(Congratulations, Steven Horowitz.)
Runners-up:
“Whenever he says he wins, we all lose!”
(Congratulations, Adam Laurie.)
“His endorsement of Orbán was his latest win. For Hungary.”
(Congratulations, Carol Nylen.)
“He’s experiencing Hormuz Derangement Syndrome.”
(Congratulations, Jefryclair.)
“He’s drowning in his own egomania!”
(Congratulations, Laurence Hoffmann.)
“It ain’t over ‘til the fat boy sinks.”
(Congratulations, Steven Ugoretrz.)
“And away goes trouble down the drain!”
(Congratulations, Susan S.)
“He’s in a Dire Strait!”
(Congratulations, Susan Ryan.)
Remember-- when you dis the Pope it makes you a Dope.
You will be going straight to hell. Thank you for your attention to this matter. Jesus H. Christ.