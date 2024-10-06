Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section (and please use today’s comments section only for captions). Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Last week’s winner:

“This thing with cats. Is it because your mentor is always lion and a cheetah?”

(Congratulations, Mel Kimble.)

Runners-up:

“Childless cat ladies, stand back and stand by!”

(Congratulations, Bonnie Friedman.)

“Cat got your tongue?”

(Congratulations, Jarrod Baniqued.)