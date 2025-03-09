Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Leave a comment

Last week’s winner:

“They’ve defied all the other laws, why not gravity?”

(Congratulations, Mark Robokoff.)

Runners-up:

“Trump and Putin pouting in a tree Kiss my ring and ass says he. 🎵”

(Congratulations, Valria.)

“Are those the balloons for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade?”

(Congratulations, Keith Olson.)

“Conjoined Twits.”

(Congratulations, bRad.)

“They are both full of hot air.”

(Congratulations, Donald Hodgins.)

“Beavis and Butthead.”

(Congratulations, Bob Jenkis.)

“Oh, it’s the RAT twins--Ruthless and Truthless.”

(Congratulations, Jane.)

“I changed their diapers last time — it’s your turn.”

(Congratulations, Susan Beall.)

Share