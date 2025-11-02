Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron Fugate's avatar
Ron Fugate
7h

I hear 14-year-old girls get in free.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
ISOequanimity's avatar
ISOequanimity
7h

For the same $200M, the entire Navajo reservation could have running water.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
559 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture