Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

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Last week’s winner:

“On reflection, I am now the King of Green-land.”

(Congratulations, Carol Nylen.)

Runners-up:

“Mirror mirror in the slime, who’s the sleaziest of all time?”

(Congratulations, Andrew Kelm.)

“Reflection, reflection in the pool: Am I wise, or am I a fool?”

(Congratulations, Steven Horowitz.)

“He’s ‘floating’ a run for a 3rd term as the Green Party candidate.”

(Congratulations, DZK.)

“Mirror mirror on the pool, who’s the greatest king of fools?”

(Congratulations, Mike Hammer.)

“Everything he touches turns to slime.”

(Congratulations, ISOequanimity.)

“It’s even more shallow than me!”

(Congratulations, John Powell.)

“Trump only looks, he never reflects”

(Congratulations, howard levitt.)

“Mirror, mirror in the pool, how do we get rid of this fool?”

(Congratulations, Diane Fogarty.)

“I hired the best pool guy, and I never make mistakes. He’s the greatest pool guy, better than any pool guy ever seen. So it must be some left-wing vandals that caused this.”

(Congratulations, Lynn E Levine.)

“Narcissus in green.”

(Congratulations, ERIK Payne BUTLER.)

“Mirror, mirror, on the mall. I’m the greatest one of all!”

(Congratulations, Sue Kayton.)

“What about my Rhapsody in Blue? I’m green with envy.”

(Congratulations, Laurence Hoffmann.)

“Yep, I am a king, and the water is crystal clear.”

(Congratulations, Michigan Banjo Man.)

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