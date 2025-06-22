Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Last week’s winner:

“We won’t stop parading on his reign!”

(Congratulations, Laurence Hoffmann.)

Runners-up:

“Signs of the time.”

(Congratulations, Steven Horowitz.)

“Clean up on aisle 47”

(Congratulations, Roseann Sacks Spevack.)

“I hate cleaning up after a birthday party.”

(Congratulations, Robert Auerbach.)

“If everyone who showed up voted in the first place we wouldn’t be in this mess.”

(Congratulations, Adrian Seltzer.)

“Now the hard part — to ensure this isn’t just a one-time thing!”

(Congratulations, Donna Maurillo.)

“Favorite sign: I like my Democracy Neat, No ICE.”

(Congratulations, SL Jenkins.)

“Not a one of them says ‘Happy Birthday!’”

(Congratulations, JP4M.)

“It’s the TIME of the SIGNS!”

(Congratulations, Terri Smith.)

“You know, if he wanted a big parade with millions of cheering people, all he had to do was resign!”

(Congratulations, Steven M Price.)

“When I said ‘Show me a sign, God,’ this wasn’t what I had in mind.”

(Congratulations, Brad C.)

“Hello, Hope. I’ve sure missed you.”

(Congratulations, Harry Sanderford.)

“Great turn out but Now let’s show up for the midterms and beyond!”

(Congratulations, The Real McCoy.)

