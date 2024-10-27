Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section (and please use today’s comments section only for captions). Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Lasts week’s winner:

“999,999 lies from Trump on the wall, 999,999 lies, take one down, pass it around , 999,998 lies from Trump on the wall 🎶🎶🎶”

(Congratulations, Christopher Soper.)

Runners-up:

“He’s the father of IVF - Interminable Vile Falsehoods.”

(Congratulations, Rita Fuller.)

“I am the most beautiful lie, the likes of which no one has ever heard before or after.”

(Congratulations, Steven Horowitz.)

“How do you know when Trump is lying? A Whenever his lips are moving!”

(Congratulations, william mandel.)

“If at first you don’t deceive, lie, lie again.”

(Congratulations, Sue Schneider).

