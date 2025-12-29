Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Leave a comment

Last week’s winner:

“At least we now have more ball room!”

(Congratulations, Pete Anderson.)

Runners-up:

“He lied our pants off.

(Congratulations, Joanne.)

“Well off? Well, clothes are off, and so is food, shelter, heat, health care, etc.”

(Congratulations, Steven Horowitz.)

“I sure hope things don’t get any better.”

(Congratulations, Thomas.)

“We better move, he’s likely to etch his name on these barrels!”

(Congratulations, Russwin Francisco.)

“You don’t understand. This is his first annual State of the 1% speech.”

(Congratulations, Jane Wilkinson.)

Share