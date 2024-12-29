Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section.

Please use today’s Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Last week’s winner:

Muskrat: “Go ahead, first buddy.”

Crowd: “Why’d he let an immigrant steal his job?”

(Congratulations, Rita Fuller.)

Runners-up:

Muskrat: “Let them eat cake.”

Crowd: “Liberte, egalite, fraternite. Oh, and revival of the guillotine.”

(Congratulations, Jill Johnson.)

Muskrat: “Someday I will be a trillionaire! Whoopie!”

Crowd: “Hey Elon, your fly is open! We thought you were crazy, now we see your nuts!”

(Congratulations, Tim Baldwin.)

Muskrat: “Best quarter billion I ever spent.”

Crowd: “What about the price of eggs?”

(Congratulations, Gail Browne-McDonald.)

Muskrat: “This is so cool! I own a president and a country!”

Crowd: “Is this Trump’s idea of giving us a booming economy?”

(Congratulations, Steven Bishop.)

Muskrat: “Fire!”

Crowd: “Fire ‘em both!”

(Congratulations, D.D. Peterson.)

Muskrat: “Our guns are bigger!”

Crowd: “That’s because you’re compensating for your other shortcomings.”

(Congratulations, Stephen Basile.)

