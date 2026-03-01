Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Leave a comment

Last week’s winner:

“He said we’re an embarrassment to our families! Did you see ‘Melania’ the movie?”

(Congratulations, Whereabouts Unknown.)

Runners-up:

“This toddler is so taxing!”

(Congratulations, Carol Nylen.)

“Quiet, Piggy!!”

(Congratulations, Kris Geiger.)

“Don’t worry, judges. He’s too slippery to climb up here.”

(Congratulations, Donna Maurillo.)

“You think he’s angry now, wait ‘til we rule on birthright citizenship.”

(Congratulations, Laurence Hoffmann.)

“Isn’t it time for his afternoon nap?”

(Congratulations, Cathy Learoyd (Texas).)

“The Constitution says that you need to be 35 years old to be president of the United States. Is that calendar age or emotional age???”

(Congratulations, Kathleen Weber.)

“But February made me shiver

With every paper I’d deliver

Bad news on the doorstep

I couldn’t take one more step

I can’t remember if I cried

When I read about his wounded pride

But something touched me deep inside

The day the tariffs died.”

(Congratulations, Marianne Borozny.)

Share