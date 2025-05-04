Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Fletcher's avatar
Roger Fletcher
2h

The closer you get, the Fuhrer you see.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Francesco Romano's avatar
Francesco Romano
2h

It’s not just a birthday—it’s a national emergency in red, white, and ego.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
854 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture