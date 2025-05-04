Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Last week’s winner:

“The Almighty wants to know five good things you accomplished this week.”

(Congratulations, Jeff Johnson.)

Runners-up:

“Unholy trinity.”

(Congratulations, Juane Matute.)

“So sorry. We don’t accept psychopaths ever since we did away with DEI up here.”

(Congratulations, Donna Maurillo.)

“Wow. You should see it. They’re installing a new super-high-speed DOWN escalator, just for you.”

(Congratulations, Thomas.)

“Sorry Boys, I’ve checked and your reservations were cancelled long ago. Best of luck for where you’re going.”

(Congratulations, Martin Penkwitz.)

“I was known as a ‘A man for all people.’ You three are known as ‘Every man for himself.’”

(Congratulations, Carol Nylen.)

“You can’t buy your way up here …”

(Congratulations, Karen Gross.)

“By the way, got it from a good source, you are NOT the Chosen One!”

(Congratulations, Russwin Francisco.)

“Sorry guys, God’s a trans woman and she’s really, really pissed.”

(Congratulations, Elizabeth Jameson.)

“Heads up: You won’t be able to ignore God’s Rule of Law!”

(Congratulations, Rose.)

Share