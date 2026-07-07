Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Matt Sayler's avatar
Matt Sayler
4h

Is there a legitimate case for private equity firms to exist? They seem like they should be illegal or at the least HIGHLY regulated.

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Jerry frankel's avatar
Jerry frankel
3h

How many industries are corrupt? Better still, how many aren't corrupt. Customers @ 1 time loved Southwest Airlines. But Wall St said their profit margin was too low. So they killed the atmosphere that made passengers happy. We can't pass a law for every industry. The leaders of the business world like George Romney during FDR & the New Deal treated their workers with respect including wages & benefits that made the American Dream a,reality for most working families. The business community needs to step up & respect its workersm

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