Michael Roseman
The truth isn’t out there. It is right in front of our eyes. But the media would rather try to sully the name of President Biden, a good man, instead of revealing what Trump is doing to our country and how he is declining mentally.

The Trump regime would rather us live and die in ignorance. Far too many members of the press are helping them. Why?

“Why isn’t Trump’s cognitive decline — and the failure of White House aides to talk about it — a far more significant cover-up story than the alleged failure of Biden’s aides?”

Keith Olson
4h

President Biden may have been suffering from mental decline but he was cognizant enough to turn around the mess that Trump made in his first term. Trump’s mental state has always been a problem his whole life. He’s crazy. Normally decent people can see that. Why others don’t see it is beyond me.

