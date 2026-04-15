Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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GrrlScientist's avatar
GrrlScientist
1h

Professor Reich: i remember that quote from reagan, but he was such a vile, steaming pile of crap in every way that i suspect he was already in the terminal phase of alzheimer's decline when he said it.

As the granddaughter of immigrants myself, i find stephen miller and his fellow bigots to be revolting. i wonder if they think there is some magic line that can be crossed that makes a descendant of an immigrant suddenly into a native? i wonder what native americans think about that?

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richard winkler's avatar
richard winkler
1h

Both of my grandfathers immigrated to this county. I am totally offended by Trump and his racist peon Miller. Out with them.

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