Stephen Colbert and I — 15 years ago and tonight
Friends,
In 2010, I made a prediction on Stephen Colbert’s “The Colbert Report.” You can see it by clicking above.
Tonight, he’s invited me on his “Late Show” to talk about my new book, Coming Up Short: A Memoir of My America. I wouldn’t be surprised if he wanted to revisit my prediction from 15 years ago.
The interview will be on the CBS network; check your local listings for the time.
Hope you can join us.
Two of the finest, smartest, bravest Americans together? Hell yeah, we’re watching!
I love Colbert! He did a great interview with Father James Martin from America Magazine. I'll have to catch the recording in the morning.