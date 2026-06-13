Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Eugene Gorrin's avatar
Eugene Gorrin
1h

Not only state AGs, but overseas regulators.

The following was my comment published in the NY Times yesterday per its article about the DOJ clearing the Paramount- Warner Bros Discovery merger:

US antitrust law - the statutes and regulations designed to promote fair competition in open markets - prevents businesses from engaging in anticompetitive practices, such as monopolies, price-fixing, and bid-rigging that artificially inflate prices, reduce quality, and stifle innovation for consumers. With this decision allowing the Paramount - Warner Bros. Discovery merger to proceed, the Department of Justice has abdicated its responsibility to enforce the law. In other words, it caved. Let’s hope that state attorneys general and overseas regulators pick up the ball that the DOJ has purposefully fumbled.

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Susaan Straus's avatar
Susaan Straus
1h

Do we think that’s even possible???? It feels unstoppable but I’d love to be wrong

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