State AGs must stop the Paramount-Warner Bros Deal, to protect CNN from Trump
Here's how you can help
Friends,
State Attorneys General are our last best hope for stopping Trump cronies Larry and David Ellison from buying Warner Bros — and with it, CNN. They’ve already nearly destroyed and neutered CBS News. We cannot allow them to destroy CNN’s ability to tell the American people the truth about Trump.
PLEASE sign the petition here to help block the merger, and share this video.
Not only state AGs, but overseas regulators.
The following was my comment published in the NY Times yesterday per its article about the DOJ clearing the Paramount- Warner Bros Discovery merger:
US antitrust law - the statutes and regulations designed to promote fair competition in open markets - prevents businesses from engaging in anticompetitive practices, such as monopolies, price-fixing, and bid-rigging that artificially inflate prices, reduce quality, and stifle innovation for consumers. With this decision allowing the Paramount - Warner Bros. Discovery merger to proceed, the Department of Justice has abdicated its responsibility to enforce the law. In other words, it caved. Let’s hope that state attorneys general and overseas regulators pick up the ball that the DOJ has purposefully fumbled.
Do we think that’s even possible???? It feels unstoppable but I’d love to be wrong