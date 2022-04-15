Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Robert ReichSubscribe to watchSpring Break!My Wealth and Poverty students are taking a well-deserved week off. You should too! See you right here next Friday with more of my Wealth and Poverty class. Robert ReichApr 15, 2022∙ Paid11938ShareStill getting caught up on the class? Here are the links for: Class 1, Class 2, Class 3, Class 4, Class 5, Class 6, Class 7, Class 8, Class 9, Class 10. Have a restful and restorative Spring Break!SubscribeThe full video is for paid subscribersClaim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Robert ReichSubscribeAuthorsRobert Reich