Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Roseman's avatar
Michael Roseman
4hEdited

When you read this post by Robert Reich, this is truth you’re reading. We can do this. We can stop the dark forces behind Trump and Trump’s troops. But only if we work together. Nonviolently.

And again Robert Reich is absolutely correct that the media is not going to cover our nonviolent protests as often or as much as any violence that breaks out. That doesn’t matter. Because we will still win in the end.

People are already protesting across the country, in large numbers and in small. We are them and they are us.

In our solidarity, we are strong. In our solidarity, Trump is weak.

“This is the silver lining on the dark Trumpian cloud.” — Robert Reich

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
29 replies
Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
4h

We got this.

Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly.

Use/share this spreadsheet as a resource to call/email/write members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Reach out to your own reps, as well as those in other states on a specific committee important to a topic you’re sharing. Use your voice and make some “good trouble.”

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/13lYafj0P-6owAJcH-5_xcpcRvMUZI7rkBPW-Ma9e7hw/edit?usp=drivesdk

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
206 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture