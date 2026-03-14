Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
2hEdited

Whatever off ramp Trump chooses, ultimately he has a partner that is Israel in this war, also run by a crooked war criminal with equally nefarious intentions while focusing on political survival, so it’s going to get complicated and has the potential for a real messy quagmire. The Epstein Files will likely have an outsized influence on his decisions.

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Claire's avatar
Claire
2h

"he called on other nations to help????" The way this son-of-a-bitch treats people? He actually thinks he has friends in the global community???? Whoa.....

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